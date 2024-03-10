School pupils are busy writing messages of support to help fellow children uprooted and displaced by war.

Having written postcards for Ukrainian frontline troops last year, schools around Stamford are involved in a follow-up postcard project, this time for children in Ukraine who have been forced to flee their homes to seek safety.

The postcards have again been designed and donated by local photographer Paul Saunders and will be translated by Stamford’s Ukrainian community before being sent overseas.

Soldiers from 14 Brigade received these postcards in time for Christmas while serving on the frontline in the Kupyansk region.

Paul Saunders with the postcards he designed and donated

More stories like this delivered straight to your inbox every morning - sign up to The Briefing here.

Schools involved this time include St Gilbert’s, Bluecoats, Malcolm Sargent, ⁠St Augustine’s Catholic Voluntary Academy and John Clare Primary School, in Helpston.

Once in Ukraine, Stamford aid volunteer Jack Bon Holly will then deliver the postcards to children, mainly those within the HUGS (Helping Ukraine Grassroots) programme in Kharkiv.

Postcards written by pupils from St Gilbert's School in Stamford

Jack Bon Holly working with HUGS in Kharkiv

The schools that took part in last year’s postcards for the front project were Malcolm Sargent, Stamford Junior School, St Augustine's, Uffington Primary School and John Clare.