People are being warned to watch out for purse snatchers on market day by Lincolnshire Police.

The Friday market in Stamford has been the backdrop to several reported purse thefts lately and visitors are being urged to take extra care.

Officers say shoppers should keep purses out of view, preferably zipped up in a bag.

Stamford market

They also advise that people should remain cautious in crowds, and said: “A common tactic is for a thief to bump into you, or otherwise distract you, while they carry out the theft.”

The police spokesperson added: “Don’t leave belongings unattended, such as in a café or shop, however briefly.

“People should also not carry more cash than is necessary.”

Stamford market

As well as reporting thefts to police, victims of this kind of crime are advised to freeze any missing cards.

By Connor Kinsella