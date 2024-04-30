A passionate writer has been selected as the town’s new poet laureate.

Caroline Avnit was made Stamford’s poet laureate after a public contest, in front of a record crowd, to choose the winner.

Caroline has been a poet since she was a child, and will now embark on a range of performances, commissions and civic events during her year in office.

She said: “I feel so grateful to have been chosen as the poet laureate of Stamford.

“I absolutely love our beautiful town and am passionate about promoting it.

“I feel it is a privilege to continue the work that has been done by previous poet laureates, in putting Stamford on the map as a poetry destination, along with encouraging both the writing and appreciation of poetry in our town.”

Caroline has a background in psychology and religious studies, and has always been interested in writing about relationships, nature, the beauty found in the simplest moments of human connection and the relationship to the world.

Jasper Cairns was named Stamford Youth Laureate and is ‘eager to start writing as soon as possible’.

“I think poetry is more important now than ever, so I can’t wait to share what I can offer with Stamford’s poetry scene,” Jasper said.

Future poetry events can be found here: http://www.stamfordartscentre.com/whats-on/stamford-poetry-events.

