Join us for a look back at what was in our newspaper in September 2015, 2000, 1975, 1925, and 1825.

Our Rutland & Stamford Mercury Memories is produced thanks to the support of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

10 years ago

People across Rutland felt the rumblings of yet another earthquake this week, taking the total felt in two years to nine.

The 2.8 magnitude quake happened at 10.40pm on Tuesday, starting about 2km under Cottesmore.

10 years ago: The British Geological Survey released this map showing Rutland's latest tremor

People reported feeling tremors in Rutland and Stamford and readers went straight to social media to let us know whether they felt it or not.

The Safewater Solutions account posted: "Think we've 'twinned' with San Francisco? After so many earthquakes."

Elms Landscapes in Oakham wrote: "Had just got back from @ DIYSOS in Manchester, thought we were still knocking things down in the house."

Steve Carr said: "OK own up people, how many thought their boiler blew up last night?"

A 3.2 magnitude tremor was felt in Rutland on April 17 last year. This was followed by a 3.5 earthquake the next day. A smaller 1.7 tremor was felt on April 28, with its epicentre near Ashwell. On July 25 there was a 1.5 earthquake, with two more smaller tremors on August 2 and 5.

On January 28 this year a 3.8 earthquake with the epicentre near Cottesmore shook the county and further afield. And the last before this week was a 0.8 tremor on May 26.

An alternative proposal to keep Deepings Library open with paid council staff has

failed, leaving its future in the hands of volunteers.

The Friends of Deepings Library had previously provided a detailed business plan for a volunteer-run facility, with support from residents.

The county council would offer financial support, including £5,000 towards running costs, and professional advice to the volunteers.

Friends of Deepings Library chairman Liz Waterland said the group was considering its options, adding: "We are exploring further avenues to keep the library open."

25 years ago: Emily Kinsella, 8, and Martin Panting, 8, get stuck into some corn on the cob at the Market Deeping harvest festival celebration

25 years ago

October 9, 2000 will be marked down in Stamford's history books as L-Day - the day the town got its long-awaited lorry ban.

In less than 10 days’ time HGVs will finally be driven out of the town, ending more than 30 years of waiting.

After months of stalling, excuses and broken promises, highway officials have made one final promise that the £55,000 scheme will now be implemented.

All of the 110 signs are now in place on the main routes into Stamford, directing lorries weighing more than 7.5 tonnes away from the town centre.

The experimental lorry ban could last up to 18 months and the existing town bridge weight limit will be lifted.

Brian Thompson, Lincolnshire County Council's highways manager, said the implementation of the lorry ban would be of great relief to him.

He said: "It has taken much longer than we thought. We are sorry for the delay but thankfully we have got it in the end.

"Even at the end, the fuel crisis delayed the ban. People don't realise the pleasure it would have given to me to have this in place six months ago.”

The ban was promised by Christmas 1999. Then they said it would be in place by March and then they said it would be by June.

25 years ago: Cyril Tomblin, 74, felt the lorry ban would make Stamford a safer place for cyclists

Fears a 'super pub' could be coming to Stamford has prompted a tide of concerns from residents.

Anglia Regional Co-Operative Society has put forward a planning application for a change of use to the Westgate Department Store in High Street, Stamford, to incorporate a cafe, it claims, for the benefit of its customers.

But Mike Sibthorp, head of planning at South Kesteven District Council said the application it had received was for a change of use for the entire building.

Residents in George's Street and St Leonard's Street are seriously concerned about the deeper implications of the proposal.

Many have already written to SKDC objecting to the application believing it would open the door to more possible 'super pubs', which could cause problems for the neighbourhood.

Glenn Barker, of St Leonard's Street, said: "The effects something like this would have on the neighbourhood would be a nightmare. Stamford is such a pretty little town and there is a concern the town is changing.”

Extra staff of the four-legged variety have been brought in to Castle Cement in Ketton to help carry out conservation work.

Seaside donkeys Julie and Sally have been drafted in from the beaches of Mablethorpe to keep the hawthorn scrub and rough grass under control.

English Nature believes the management of the limestone grassland at Ketton is a top priority. Adam Cade from Ketton Tree Group said: "Without the donkeys all our hard work at cutting back the invasive hawthorn will be useless.

"Donkeys are perfect. They love gnawing succulent young scrub, they can't jump fences like goats and, most of all, dogs and people get on well with them."

25 years ago: Councillor Don Fisher surveys the site of the future Elsea Park housing estate in Bourne

Plans to build up to 2,000 new homes in Bourne have spared the town any more major developments.

Just 100 extra houses in Bourne during the next decade have been recommended.

Designs for Elsea Park scheme, between West Road and South Road, are currently in the hands of the Secretary of State.

The site was allocated for development in the current South Kesteven Local Plan, adopted in 1995.

Now a consultation for a new Local Plan for 2001 to 2011 has revealed people believe 200 new homes should be built in Bourne. But just half that number has been recommended by planning officials.

50 years ago: Monty Python and the Holy Grail tops the bill over a Reg Varney outing

50 years ago

The few remaining staff of Alexanders of Stamford pictured before the final close-down of the Station Road garage today.

Nearly the employees have found alternative jobs in other local garages.

The garage, which was taken over by the Scottish-based Alexanders company in 1968, has operated as a Ford main dealer since 1921.

Mr AP Waltham, general manager at Stamford said: "The company have built a large dealership in Northampton and they thought they would concentrate their efforts for this area there".

50 years ago: Some of the remaining staff at Alexanders of Stamford garage

Alsatian guard dogs should be used to patrol the vandal-hit Stamford cemetery, Coun Ian Allen told the town council on Tuesday.

"To me it would be the final deterrent for those people who have no respect for the property of others,” he said.

"We should let these dogs roam around on their own. We could hire them to do the job," he said.

Cemetery superintendent Mr Brian Hornsey reported that a newly dug grave was partly filled in by the soil heap, was trampled, and the shoring boards thrown down.

Memorials were displaced, and watering cans and containers placed by the taps had been stamped flat.

It has been decided to close gates to the cemetery, with the exception of the main entrance, at 4pm every day.

“We have chased the children but they just vanished,” he said. “It is like a rabbit warren up there.”

50 years ago: The Rev Trevor Dearing, who went on to write The Greatest Physician on Earth, brought his spiritual healing to Broad Street, Stamford

Stamford’s oldest tower clock, on St George's Church, has become a laughing stock, says a leading clocks adviser.

The reason: it has a frequent habit of stopping, Mr J Smith, adviser to the Peterborough diocese, told the town council on Tuesday.

Mr Smith wrote to the council to apply for a grant towards the cost of repairing the 183- year-old clock.

"As a public timekeeper it has become a laughing stock, due to its frequent habit of stopping, in turn due to the difficulty of getting regular winders and the poor condition of the clock," he said.

He estimated the cost of putting in an electrical automatic winder and some dial work would be nearly £1,500.

50 years ago: Jack Story says farewell to the buses that have been his life

Mr Jack Story has been a familiar figure on local buses for nearly 50 years.

But, tomorrow he retires as driver and conductor with the United Counties company.

Mr Story, of 15 Emmanuel Road, Stamford, became interested in buses at 19, when he joined his father, who founded the Stamford Bus Company in 1926.

"When my father (Mr Frank Story) came out of the navy after the first world war, he had a farm at Tinwell," said Mr Story.

"It was several years later, in 1926, that he was persuaded by a relation to buy some buses, which he did, and set up the Stamford Bus Company.

"I was only young at the time, but I can remember our first bus had an entrance at the back, and had solid tyres.

"My father built the company up, running it from Tinwell. We had five or six buses, which was an enormous fleet in those days," says Jack.

In 1934 United Counties Bus Company moved to Stamford and bought the fleet of grey buses, and Jack was taken on as a driver and conductor.

Jack, 65, has no intention of becoming idle in his spare time.

"I like gardening and painting, and I shall no doubt do plenty of walking, so I won't get bored."

50 years ago: Fashionable slacks from £3.50

100 years ago

A Rolls-Royce car skidded owing to the greasy nature of the surface of the road, just south of the Little Casterton turn near Stamford.

The vehicle turned completely around, righted itself, and then the rear part swung round to the right side of the road into the bank, jumped some steps leading to the pavement and then righted itself again without any injury to the three passengers inside.

The blind corner near the town bridge, Stamford, was the scene of an accident which had its sequel at Stamford Borough Police Court on Saturday, when Joseph Hall Calcott, bank official, was summoned for driving a motor-car in a manner dangerous to the public.

Joseph Pearce said he was driving a motor-lorry over the town-bridge at about 8 miles per hour, when a car, driven by the defendant, turned out of Wharf Road, at about 15 miles per hour. The defendant took up three-quarters of the road and collided with the front off-side wheel of the lorry.

Other evidence was given by Richard Alonzo Hill, licensee of the Boat and Railway Inn, Stamford, Ernest Cornwell, a bricklayer, living at the Boat and Railway Inn, and a police sergeant.

The defendant's story was that he sounded his hooter repeatedly before he turned onto the town-bridge at a speed of 10 miles per hour.

The Bench considered that 10 miles an hour was too fast at such a corner, and fined the defendant £1 and £3, 7s, 4d costs.

Mr W Shelvey, dealer, Stamford, met with a serious accident at Empingham.

He was driving a pony and cart, and, when proceeding down Church Bridge Hill the pony bolted towards the river.

Mr Shelvey, who has lost one leg, was unable to jump clear as his companion did, but was thrown on to his shoulder with considerable force, sustaining a dislocated collar-bone. He was removed to the Stamford Infirmary.

An interesting story of a family's remarkable longevity comes from Ryhall, near Stamford.

There died there, on Thursday, Thomas Littledyke, aged 85, a native of the village and a member of a family that has resided in the county of Rutland for generations.

The deceased's father was 91 when he died, and his mother 85.

Of the 111 children of this venerable couple three are still living and, with the exception of one, all reached the ‘allotted span’.

The brothers who have died, and their ages, are as follows: John, 92. Samuel, 90. Robert, 76. Edward, 84. Job, 71. Henry, 82. Thomas, 85.

The three who are still alive are Miss Sarah Anne Littledyke, of Ryhall, 91; Mr George Littledyke, 75, also of Ryhall; and Mrs Kersey, of Northampton, 82.

200 years ago

The villages of Easton and Collyweston, near this place, were agitated on Wednesday and yesterday, by the discovery of the dead body of a newly born female child, which had been deposited in a grave dug in a garden at the latter village.

The coroner attended at Collyweston yesterday, and held an inquest on the body, then lying in the church.

Suspicion of murder fell on a young unmarried woman named Maydwell, living at Easton, and who, according to the testimony of a medical gentleman of Stamford, had lately been delivered of a child.

The young woman (26 years of age) is the daughter of a pauper living in the parish of Pilsgate, but has a sister living at Collyweston, in the garden of whose house the corpse was found on Wednesday.

Upon examination of the lungs, with a view to ascertain whether breath had been drawn, it was the medical man's opinion that the child had been still-born, and the jury returned a verdict to that effect.

Mrs Smith, in whose garden the body was found, stated that that was the fact, and that she had therefore, after her mother from Pilsgate had acted as midwife to her sister, taken away the body in a basket from Easton to Collyweston, and buried it privately.

It is believed that the parish of Easton will prosecute the mother for the crime of concealing the birth.

The inhabitants of Bourn were alarmed on Sunday night by the breaking out of a fire at the Six Bells public house: it began in a bedroom, owing to a candle having been left in a dangerous situation by a guest in the house, and was fortunately extinguished after destroying the furniture of the apartment and doing little other damage.

A meeting was held on Friday last by the assistants to the drapers and grocers, for the purpose of taking into consideration the propriety of applying to their employers to close their shops at 7 o'clock in the winter and 8 o'clock in the summer, and thereby to afford them an opportunity for mental studies and necessary recreation.

Yesterday James Horsefield, aged 20, who at the late assizes pleaded guilty to the charge of house-breaking, was removed from Oakham gaol to the Hulks at Woolwich, to be transported for life.



On Sunday a poor woman at Casterton, near this place, named Chapman, was safely delivered of three female children.