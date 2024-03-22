Quizzers tested their grey matter and helped to raise more than £1,000 for emergency medical aid.

Stamford Supports Ukraine’s quiz at The Danish Invader, in Stamford, earlier this month, raised more than £1,150 towards life-saving medical aid.

It also helped fund Starlink satellite kits for use on the frontlines in Ukraine.

The Stamford Supports Ukraine quiz night took place in The Danish Invader pub

Local businesses also pitched in by donating raffle prizes, including Stamford Garden Centre, Stamford Arts Centre and artist Karen Neale.

“We are overwhelmed by the amazing support shown by the people of Stamford,” said quiz organiser Anne-Marie Hamill.

“Some of the funds were raised on the night, and a subsequent emergency crowdfunding call for donations towards Starlinks, has helped us to buy six satellite kits.”

The Bring A Tin initiative for Helping Our Ukrainian friends was launched

Starlink units are a vital link for frontline communities and the military to communicate with the outside world.

“We are also extremely grateful to an individual, who wishes to remain anonymous, who donated £500 towards emergency medical aid for the military,” she added.

“This enabled us to get a range of medical supplies including Dnipro tourniquets, Israeli bandages and bleeding stop kits.

“We are keen to hear from any corporate sponsors or individuals who would like to donate towards more Starlink units or any other aspects of our aid work.”

To contribute to Stamford Supports Ukraine towards Starlinks, stretchers or medical aid, click here.

Team members were also asked to bring a tin of food or two for the launch of the ‘Bring A Tin’ initiative on behalf of Helpston-based Helping Our Ukrainian Friends (HOUF).

Several crates’ worth of food were collected which will be taken over on the next HOUF convoy in June.

Bring A Tin donations will now be collected at all future Stamford Supports Ukraine and HOUF fundraising events. Drop-off points will also be set up across the area.