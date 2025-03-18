The winners of a charity quiz handed back their prize money to help boost the event’s profits.

Staff from The Danish Invader in Stamford hosted a charity curry and quiz night with proceeds going to 2nd Stamford Scouts.

The group is trying to raise £1.5million to rebuild its headquarters in Empingham Road.

The Danish Invader hosted a charity quiz.

Eighteen teams took part, helping to raise £1,900. The total included the £100 cash prize which was handed back by the winning team.

Neil Scholes, who is part of the scouts’ fundraising committee, said: “Everyone had a great time and we are so grateful to The Danish Invader for running the event.

“We have a huge amount of money to raise and the support from local businesses and events is a key part of our fundraising.”

Planning permission for the new headquarters has been approved. The group also plans to sell off its building in Drift Avenue to help pay for the rebuild.

People can donate to the project online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/2ndstamfordscouts.

You can also email newHQ@stamfordbournescouts.org.uk to find out more about the plans and how to get involved.