A Macmillan consultant radiographer who began running in 2019 is poised to fulfil a lifelong ambition.

Helen Gregory will take part in the London Marathon on Sunday, April 21, having already set herself a goal of running a half marathon every month during 2024.

By the end of the year, the resident of Stamford will have pounded the pavements and streets around the country to notch up 159 event miles, plus many more during training.

Helen Gregory from Stamford will run the London Marathon for Macmillan

Helen, North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust’s only Macmillan consultant radiotherapy radiographer for palliative oncology, says she has mixed emotions of fear and excitement at tackling the 26-mile route.

A member of Stamford Striders Running Club, she said: “After completing a beginners’ running course in 2019, my love for running really grew during the pandemic and lockdown.

“For as long as I can remember I have wanted to run the London Marathon and after a number of failed attempts in the ballot, this year will be a dream come true.

“I have the support and encouragement of a great local running community, friends, family and colleagues, and am really looking forward to the whole atmosphere of the event as well as fulfilling a personal goal.”

Helen, who is based at Peterborough City Hospital, will be raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support, a charity that offers care, support and advice to patients and their families.

Through her work, Helen supports those undergoing inpatient and outpatient palliative radiotherapy, who are experiencing symptoms due to secondary or metastatic cancer.

She is hoping to cross the London Marathon finish line in under five-and-a-half hours, and has a fundraising target of £2,500.