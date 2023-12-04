A motorist who was more than twice the legal drink-drive limit when he ‘drove off at speed’ has been banned from the roads.

RAF mechanical engineer Bentley McLean was spotted getting into his car by police in Stamford on November 10.

Prosecutor Turan Sunat told Boston Magistrates’ Court the defendant’s vehicle was seen ‘parked at an odd angle’ in a Stamford street at 1.25am.

“They (police) saw two men who looked drunk get in the car and the vehicle drove off at speed,” Mr Sunat continued.

“They followed the vehicle which crossed the white line on a mini roundabout. The vehicle then stopped on Gas Street.”

McLean – who pleaded guilty to drink driving – gave a reading of 84 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

In defence, Michele Elvin told the court her client could face losing his job.

“He’s been in the RAF for four years and driving for five years,” she said.

“It was an out-of-character moment and he was to be deployed.

“He will also be punished by the RAF as well. He can be demoted or discharged.”

District Judge Peter Veits told McLean he was lucky nobody was hurt after he got behind the wheel.

“How on Earth you didn’t think you were over the legal drink drive limit I don’t know,” he said.

“That (your reading) is over two times the legal limit.

“That’s already a dangerous situation, but even more so because you drove the car away at speed.

“You put yourself and other people in danger but fortunately nothing happened. That’s fortunately because the police were there.”

McLean (22), of Cherry Grove, Telford, was banned from driving for 20 months, which could be cut to 15 months if he completes the drink driver rehabilitation course.

He was also fined £600 and ordered to pay a £240 victim surcharge plus £85 costs.