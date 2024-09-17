Home   Stamford   News   Article

RAF Wittering personnel, air cadets and Stamford Brass take part in Battle of Britain parade

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 09:57, 17 September 2024
 | Updated: 10:13, 17 September 2024

Serving officers and veterans paraded to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

The event on Sunday (September 16) was attended by RAF Wittering personnel, air cadets from 2071 (Stamford) Squadron, members of the Royal British Legion, and Stamford Brass.

An open air service and two-minute silence followed the parade and there was a flypast by a Lancaster bomber.

Many younger people took the time to stop and observe the parade. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke represented the town in full regalia and described it as “an honour” to lay a wreath on the war memorial outside Browne’s Hospital in Broad Street.

This year is the 84th anniversary of the military campaign, which lasted from July 10 until October 31, 1940 and was pivotal in the outcome of the Second World War.

The RAF and 2071 (Stamford) Squadron, Air Cadets parading through Broad Street, Stamford. Photo: Chris Lowndes
People stopped to observe the parade and the service. Photo: Chris Lowndes
The parade is a spectacle of precision. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Members of Stamford Brass provided music. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Stamford town crier Andrew Downing lead the parade, carrying the town mace. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Stamford has a long-standing connection with the RAF. Photo: Chris Lowndes
2071 (Stamford) Squadron, Air Cadets stood shoulder-to-shoulder with members of the Royal Air Force. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Readings were given from the balcony of Browne's Hospital. Photo: Chris Lowndes
The parade passed Browne's Hospital in Broad Street. Photo: Chris Lowndes
A Lancaster bomber performed a flypast. Photo: Chris Lowndes
The Australian flag was among those seen at the parade. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Retired air vice marshal and now deputy Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Gary Waterfall lays a wreath on Stamford war memorial. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke lays a wreath. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Members of the Royal British Legion attended. Photo: Chris Lowndes
The occasion was a sombre one. Photo: Chris Lowndes
A two-minute silence was observed to remember those who lost their lives in the Battle of Britain. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Members of the Royal British Legion joined the parade and service. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Flying Officer Danielle Tetherton, officer in charge of 2071 (Stamford) Squadron, lays a wreath on the war memorial
Flying Officer Danielle Tetherton with members of 2071 (Stamford) Squadron. Photo: Robert Hardie Photography
