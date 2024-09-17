Serving officers and veterans paraded to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

The event on Sunday (September 16) was attended by RAF Wittering personnel, air cadets from 2071 (Stamford) Squadron, members of the Royal British Legion, and Stamford Brass.

An open air service and two-minute silence followed the parade and there was a flypast by a Lancaster bomber.

Many younger people took the time to stop and observe the parade. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke represented the town in full regalia and described it as “an honour” to lay a wreath on the war memorial outside Browne’s Hospital in Broad Street.

This year is the 84th anniversary of the military campaign, which lasted from July 10 until October 31, 1940 and was pivotal in the outcome of the Second World War.

The RAF and 2071 (Stamford) Squadron, Air Cadets parading through Broad Street, Stamford. Photo: Chris Lowndes

People stopped to observe the parade and the service. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The parade is a spectacle of precision. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Members of Stamford Brass provided music. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Stamford town crier Andrew Downing lead the parade, carrying the town mace. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Stamford has a long-standing connection with the RAF. Photo: Chris Lowndes

2071 (Stamford) Squadron, Air Cadets stood shoulder-to-shoulder with members of the Royal Air Force. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Readings were given from the balcony of Browne's Hospital. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The parade passed Browne's Hospital in Broad Street. Photo: Chris Lowndes

A Lancaster bomber performed a flypast. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The Australian flag was among those seen at the parade. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Retired air vice marshal and now deputy Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Gary Waterfall lays a wreath on Stamford war memorial. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke lays a wreath. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Members of the Royal British Legion attended. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The occasion was a sombre one. Photo: Chris Lowndes

A two-minute silence was observed to remember those who lost their lives in the Battle of Britain. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Members of the Royal British Legion joined the parade and service. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Flying Officer Danielle Tetherton, officer in charge of 2071 (Stamford) Squadron, lays a wreath on the war memorial

Flying Officer Danielle Tetherton with members of 2071 (Stamford) Squadron. Photo: Robert Hardie Photography

If you know of an event coming up, email details to news@lincsonline.co.uk