Serving officers and veterans paraded to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Britain.
The event on Sunday (September 16) was attended by RAF Wittering personnel, air cadets from 2071 (Stamford) Squadron, members of the Royal British Legion, and Stamford Brass.
An open air service and two-minute silence followed the parade and there was a flypast by a Lancaster bomber.
Mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke represented the town in full regalia and described it as “an honour” to lay a wreath on the war memorial outside Browne’s Hospital in Broad Street.
This year is the 84th anniversary of the military campaign, which lasted from July 10 until October 31, 1940 and was pivotal in the outcome of the Second World War.
