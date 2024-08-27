The family of a man who died when he was hit by a vehicle on the A1 at Wittering have paid tribute to him.

Shaun Thomas died just before 12.30am on August 8 near the entrance to RAF Wittering, the base where he worked as a chef for the Mobile Catering Squadron.

Police had been contacted just after midnight to reports of concern for a man who was walking along the central reservation.

Shaun Thomas. His partner will ‘keep him in her heart for the rest of her life’

Emergency services said the 27-year-old died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle.

The family statement, issued today (Tuesday, August 27), said: “Shaun was a handsome, funny, smart and a generous young man. He had a lot of ambitions in life, football being one of them.

“He was a huge Manchester United supporter. He loved travelling, cooking, playing Fifa, listening to music and spending time with his friends and family.

“He was known as the 'class clown' or as his sister would say, 'another Jim Carrey'. He loved playing pranks on others, and he never took life too seriously.

“He was the joy and soul of the party, and as a family we are absolutely heartbroken to have lost someone as special as Shaun."

“There will never be another Shaun Thomas - he was one in a million.

“Shaun was his partner’s absolute world and he will be her forever love who she will keep in her heart for the rest of her life.

“He lived his life to the fullest and us as a family will miss him so dearly.

“He was a great friend, partner, son, father, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin.”

Shaun was born in Aberdare, South Wales. Tributes from colleagues at RAF Wittering were made over the weekend.

Police officers would still like to hear from anyone with dashcam footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it, or who saw what happened.

People should make contact through Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website quoting incident 3 of August 8.

Anyone without internet access should call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the Road Policing Unit.