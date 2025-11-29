Join us for a look back at what was in our newspaper in September 2015, 2000, 1975 and 1925.

10 years ago

The remarkable and inspiring story of a Rutland man whose life changed overnight when he fell ill is being brought to the big screen.

Starfish tells the story of Tom and Nicola Ray, whose lives changed beyond recognition when, in 1999, 38-year-old Tom contracted septicaemia.

He ended up having both legs and arms amputated and part of his face removed.

But Starfish is not a simple story of bad things happening to good people. It is a testament to the incredible things people are capable of when confronted with the unimaginable.

The film is written and directed by the couple's close friend Bill Clark, who lives in Seaton.

Tom, now aged 53, says it has been a surreal experience - but also 'a bit wonderful'.

He and Nicola met while he was training to be an actor.

A former Stamford High School pupil is up for a top award previously won by stars such as Adele and Florence and The Machine.

Soul singer Izzy Bizu has been nominated for a Brit Award.

Izzy was a pupil at Stamford High School before studying vocals in London and graduating in 2012.

Since being spotted at an open mic night two years ago, she has supported top names such as Sam Smith, performed at Glastonbury twice, and appeared on Later with Jools Holland.

Izzy said: "I'm so honoured to be nominated for the Brits Critics' Choice Award.

"I grew up watching the Brits on the TV at home so it's pretty exciting to be a part of it.

25 years ago

Noise pollution is under scrutiny through an RAF survey.

RAF Cottesmore is hosting the Noise and Vibration Division of the RAF Centre of Aviation Medicine.

The Ministry of Defence acknowledges aircraft noise can be intrusive to residents in the vicinity of military airfields. For this reason it operates a grant scheme for noise insulation.

Since the re-role of RAF Cottesmore from the Tri-National Tornado establishment to the home of three operational Harrier squadrons, under the title Joint Force Harrier, the change in aircraft types has resulted in a noise review.

The survey team will establish the boundary position of 'noise contours' and properties within the boundary can apply for grants. The survey report will be available in summer 2001.

A Stamford man has won a national award for a tape recording he made about Remembrance Sunday.

Philip Rudkin of Brooke Avenue has taken first and second place in the documentary category of the British Amateur Tape Recording Contest 2000 with a recording he made the previous November.

He said: "I am particularly pleased to win a competition for my home town.

"I recorded Stamford Brass as they marched from Star Lane, then I joined them at the war memorial in Broad Street, where I carried on recording the band.

"Then I went to the RAFA club in St Paul's Street where I interviewed the chairman of the British Legion, Derek Gladman.

"Earlier this year I spoke to president of the Royal British Legion, Bill Simpson, who shared his Second World War memories. All I had to do was put the documentary together."

Philip will be going down to London for the prize-giving and to collect a shield. His tape will be retained for the Federation of British Tape Recordists' Archives.

Tributes to Stamford historian Dr Eric (Jack) Till have poured in since he died aged 95 last week.

Dr Till, who lived in the town's St George's Square, practised medicine for nearly 40 years and was family doctor to the 5th and 6th Marquis of Exeter.

After retiring in the mid-1960s, his love of fine art and furniture led him to launch himself into research on Burghley House and he became a great authority on the house and the Cecil family.

"He was a remarkable man," said Burghley curator Jon Culverhouse. "He knew more about Burghley than anyone else alive. It became an absolute passion with him and he was instrumental in so much work we have done here."

John Smith, former museum curator in Stamford, described Dr Till as "A great documentary historian of Stamford."

He added: "He was a rigorous man. If he felt you were serious, and your inquiry was serious, and you basically knew what you were talking about, he would go to great lengths to help you. I had the deepest respect for him and I hope I was considered a friend."

Retired gas fitter Ron Porter, of Foundry Road, Ryhall, was Dr Till's patient from the early 1930s. As a child he had rheumatic fever and Dr Till called to see him once a week.

"One day my goldfish had died and I told Dr Till. He put the goldfish in a matchbox and buried it in our front garden.

"While I looked out of the window he held a little service over the fish's grave."

Mr Porter added: "He was a good man and a good doctor."

Dr Till's funeral was held on Tuesday at St Martin's, Stamford.

50 years ago

Stamford councillor Ian Allen told South Kesteven District Council's housing committee it would be "kidding itself" if it thought that any decision not to build more houses at Uffington was going to keep people out of Stamford.

Speaking on the project for a new development at Newstead, Coun Allen said a figure of about 18,000 people was ‘quite acceptable’ for Stamford's population.

"But we are kidding ourselves if we think that not building at Newstead will keep people out of the town,” he said.

"If they want to come into the town to shop or to spend their leisure hours, they will.”

Besides, said Coun Allen, Newstead was no further from the centre of Stamford than developments already going on to the west of the town.

“Losing the land to the project would be a great pity," said Coun Mrs Margaret Snodgrass.

Coun GC Swanson said he had been asked in the 1950s how big he thought Stamford should get, and had mentioned a figure of between 17,000 and 18,000.

Coun John Wright, of Bourne, said he thought the working party's recommendation not to build at Newstead was the correct one.

Despite an average age of 37, the RAF North Luffenham race walking team won the Support Command race walking championship staged at RAF Henlow, Bedfordshire.

The 64-mile race was held in sunny conditions with a light breeze.

Sergeants Tony Dainty and Martin Jones were prominent in the leading group where they stayed to finish second and fourth, respectively. Chief Technician John Gridley and Sergeant Mike Duffield, who are both primarily cross country runners, finished in eighth and ninth positions with Chief Technician Don Reavey in 13th place.

Following this success Tony Dainty and Martin Jones were selected to represent the Royal Air Force against Brighton and Hove AC last week. Tony Dainty was unable to run but Martin Jones was placed sixth overall and first of the RAF team in this seven-mile race walk in a time of 59 mins 23 secs.

Northborough’s £18,000 village hall was opened by Mr John Weston, a member of the community association.

Mr Weston unveiled a plaque in the entrance hall.

Said chairman, Mr Henry Smith: "It's taken us 15 years to raise £5,500 towards the cost of the hall, and we've still got almost £3,000 to raise, which we've borrowed from the bank.

"The hall is what Northborough needed. We have had to make do with the old school up to now for community activity but now we've got the hall. We're hoping to provide a lot of social functions for the villagers."

Groups who will use it include: brownies, guides, playgroups, WI, over sixties club, football club and a youth club.

It will also provide a centre for villagers in Deeping Gate, who have no facilities.

100 years ago

The death of a two-year-old Greetham child, who was accidentally drowned in a pan in which his mother had been washing clothes, was the subject of an inquest.

The child, Christopher Wallace, was the son of Mr Richard Wallace, an ironstone labourer, and Mrs Wallace.

Mrs Wallace had been washing clothes outside her house on Tuesday afternoon, and she left her work to talk to a neighbour in the house.

When she returned to the washing pan three minutes later and plunged her hands in to take out some clothes she found the body of her son in the water, which was soapy and had blue in it. Artificial respiration was resorted to without success.

The damp and cold weather on Friday made the Stamford market very dismal indeed, and there was the smallest attendance for many weeks, both of visitors and stall-holders. It was surprising in view of the unpleasant afternoon that a fair number of women gathered round the stands earthenware, glass, and china salesmen, and a moment or two's observation showed that these dealers experienced quite a lot of business.

One salesman was a boy who could not have been more than fourteen years of age, but his voice drowned those of his neighbours. He was witty in his remarks and was the centre of amused interest, and he attracted more onlookers than any of the other dealers.

One man, finding trade very slow in Broad Street, moved to a vacant stall in Ironmonger Street, and there began an oratory upon the qualities of his wares until he was told that pitching was not allowed in that part of the market.

