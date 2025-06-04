Organisers of a new raft race are gearing up for a bigger and better day out after their inaugural event exceeded expectations.

Stamford’s Big Day Out will return to the town Meadows for its second year on Saturday, July 5.

It is being hosted by the Stamford Kiwanis as a replacement to the long-running parade of floats, which stopped following three years of cancellations - two caused by the covid pandemic and the other by the closure of Red Lion Square.

Stamford firefighters were first to take on the course

Steve Marsh of Stamford Kiwanis said: “Last year was the test which showed us it worked.

“The event went very well and we learnt a lot from it.

“There were no accidents or incidents and everybody seemed to have a good time.

Newborough Young Farmers in the tug of war

“We weren’t trying to make money - but we didn’t lose it.”

A raft race is the main focus of the day, and involves teams building their own rafts which they race along the Welland, starting from the Freeman’s Meadow and ending at the Cattle Market bridge.

So far about a dozen teams have signed up for the raft race, with organisers keen to boost this number to 20. To enter visit tinyurl.com/KiwanisStamford

Similar to last year The Big Day Out will also feature a tug-of-war, children’s fairground rides and stalls, as well as a new addition of welly wanging.

Teams meet on the river

Budding local performers are also being sought to show off their talents in the acoustic tent. Anyone interested in performing should contact Rob Persani of Rutland and Stamford Sound at studio@rutlandandstamfordsound.co.uk.

Steve said: “Although the float parade was a family day, unless you were participating you were just watching things going past.

“This is different as there are more activities. You can have a go at tug-of-war or welly wanging.”

Stamford Kiwanis is a group of about 20 local business people – some retired – who hold events to raise money for local charities and good causes.

Other events they are responsible for arranging are Santa’s sleigh run in Stamford, and a fireworks display for Bonfire Night.

Steve said: “We raise money by putting on something for entertainment and giving back to the community while people are donating.”



