Window smashed before burglary at Mobile Masters in Stamford High Street

By Lincs Online Reporter
Published: 17:42, 26 February 2025

A mobile phone shop has been broken into and goods worth thousands of pounds stolen.

The attack happened at Mobile Masters in Stamford High Street at about 10.30pm on Tuesday, February 25.

A suspect was captured on CCTV using a tool to eventually smash a window. Details have been given to the police.

A door window was smashed during a break in at Mobile Masters in Stamford High Street
Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police by phoning 101 or Crimestoppers free and anonymously on 0800 555111.

