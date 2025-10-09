CrossCountry rail strike means no train service through Stamford and Oakham
Published: 09:51, 09 October 2025
Trains will not call at Stamford and Oakham on Saturday, October 18 due to strike action.
The Birmingham – Leicester – Cambridge/Stansted Airport services, which call at Stamford and Oakham, are cancelled throughout the day.
The industrial action involves the train service-provider CrossCountry the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT).
A further strike date is planned for Saturday, November 1.
