Trains will not call at Stamford and Oakham on Saturday, October 18 due to strike action.

The Birmingham – Leicester – Cambridge/Stansted Airport services, which call at Stamford and Oakham, are cancelled throughout the day.

The industrial action involves the train service-provider CrossCountry the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT).

CrossCountry trains are cancelled on October 18. Photo: Submitted

A further strike date is planned for Saturday, November 1.