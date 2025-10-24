Home   Stamford   News   Article

CrossCountry rail strike means no train service through Stamford and Oakham

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 10:54, 24 October 2025

Trains will not call at Stamford and Oakham on Saturday, November 1 due to strike action.

The Birmingham – Leicester – Cambridge/Stansted Airport services, which call at Stamford and Oakham, are cancelled throughout the day.

The industrial action involves the train service-provider CrossCountry the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT).

CrossCountry trains are cancelled on November 1. Photo: Submitted
CrossCountry trains are cancelled on November 1. Photo: Submitted

A previous strike took place on Saturday, October 18.

