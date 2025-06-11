A heritage steam railway is set to launch a series of weekly family events through the summer as it looks to draw in the crowds.

Nene Valley Railway, based at Wansford, is to hold weekly Summer Family Days with a different event taking place each Wednesday through the school holidays.

Ticket prices are also currently reduced, with savings of up to 27 per cent on last year’s price to be had, as the railway looks to pull in more passengers.

Thomas the Tank Engine pays a visit to Nene Valley Railway

The measures are intended to encourage more revenue as it continues to plug a hole in its reserves caused by closures during covid-19 and a sharp rise in operating costs.

NVR launched an appeal a year ago to raise £300,000 and refill its reserves, allowing it to keep running trains for the public, carry out essential repairs and infrastructure upgrades and restoration projects.

Almost £120,000 has been raised through grants and donations in the first 12 months.

Martin Randall and Jason Hinch, of RG Carter, with charity shop manager Sarah Hudson-Mann and Sally Nash of Nene Valley Railway

“Nene Valley Railway is more than just a railway attraction; it’s a community of volunteers, a legacy, and a symbol of our industrial heritage,” said Michael Purcell, chairman of Nene Valley Railway.

“We are calling upon all those who cherish the heritage and charm of Nene Valley Railway to join us in this crucial effort.

“Your contributions will not only help us weather the current storm but will ensure that the railway can continue to inspire and delight our visitors and volunteers for years to come.”

Donations for the appeal can be made securely online at https://nvr.org.uk/product.php/164 or at https://gofund.me/5f75ca51

The railway also opened its new charity shop after two months of work from shop manager Sarah Hudson Mann, and NVR’s buildings team.

Local construction firm RG Carter donated the shop unit and presented Sarah with a plaque.

Throughout the morning, groups were invited to visit the workshop and see how the restoration of the Derek Crouch locomotive is going.

The on-going project is being financially supported by the charity shop.

A coffee morning and tombola were also held in the David Ray Education Centre, with £625 raised for the shop.