Heavy rain didn’t dampen the spirits of die-hard music fans attending a free outdoor concert.

Rock on the Rec in Stamford on Sunday (July 6) included an hour-long performance by local live music legends March to the Grave, who sang their brand of quirky punk, including ‘Stamford Cowboys’, ‘Lager’ and ‘I’m Too Fat’.

Hop Dogs’ lead singer Dean Baker, who owns and runs Baker’s Dozen brewery in Ketton with wife Jill, belted out crowd-pleasing covers, with guitarist Nick Harding providing amusing banter in between songs and encouraging people to visit Gino’s ice cream van despite the weather.

Indigo Child, JamRoom, Los Cajones, Purple Velvet, Risky Trick and Smokestack Blues continued the afternoon’s music, which wrapped up at 7pm.

Rock on the Rec, held annually on Stamford Recreation Ground, is a free concert organised by Stamford Lions Club.

Alongside the music stage were a number of refreshment stalls, charity stands, entertainers and retailers.

More local live music can be heard at the Glastonburghley mini festival taking place at the Lord Burghley pub in Broad Street, Stamford from 1pm until closing time on Saturday, July 19.

