“One day I climbed on a footstool, put a cord around my neck, and counted down.”

Life is very different now for rap artist, poet, and writer Paul Hunt.

This second curtailed suicide attempt would prove a crossroads in his life; a turning point away from crime, trauma, addiction, and homelessness.

“I stopped at three and called out to God - ‘if you’re there, if you’re real, show me you’re real’ - and something strange happened,” he recalled.

“I had my eyes closed and my dog Coco, who had been put to sleep the year before, appeared in my mind’s eye.

“Then a voice said ‘Paul, it’s okay, get down, everything’s going to be okay’. That was the start of my coming to faith.”

Since moving to Stamford four years ago, Paul has quit a heavy cocaine addiction and become heavily involved with St George’s Church.

Pouring his skills into his new Christian life, he recently completed The Bible: Poetic Reflections, an anthology to mark St George’s 800th anniversary.

He is now working on a new rap album, devoted to Christianity.

It’s a far cry from the lyrics he poured into a mic when starting out as an MC in his late teens in Peterborough.

“When we were in our teens we were heavily influenced by what the Americans were doing,” he recalled.

“We were 17 trying to talk about gun culture when really we had no business talking around that.

“There are loads of Christian rappers out there now, but there is music from my past which definitely couldn’t go on a Christian album!”

But while a growing number of high-profile hip-hop artists are practicing Christians, including Stormzy, not many would devote a whole album to talking about their faith.

Talking openly about Christianity, particularly the born-again kind, can raise eyebrows and scepticism, even scorn and suspicion, among some.

“Friends have teased me, but they have also seen the transformation in me,” Paul said.

“Both of my brothers have been really supportive, as has my dad.

“Now I’d like to do mentorship for new Christians, especially for those who have been through addiction, been marginalised and lost.”

Throughout his life - even the turbulent, chaotic spells - music has remained a constant.

Paul has been “rooted” in poetry since the age of eight in Malawi where he grew up after his civil engineer father got a job in the East African country.

It was here that he also discovered a new kind of poetry - hip-hop.

“Whatever this new music was, it was exciting with different facets,” he said.

“There was rapping, break dance, street art and graffiti, DJ’ing and scratching.”

In an almost too perfect piece of symmetry, Paul was born in the same year as hip-hop began to emerge from the boroughs of New York.

He hosted Park Jam at Mama Liz’s in 2023 - a joint celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and his own half-century.

Yet, rap for Paul started as a hobby among friends after the family moved back to the UK and settled in Peterborough.

“We started in a bedroom. My friend Neil Edwards and I would play instrumental tracks and use one side of a headphone to rap into.”

Around this time, Paul “fell in with a bad crowd” and was kicked out of home aged 19 after brushes with the law.

“It was like a double life,” he said.

“I was arrested and received probation for commercial burglary; we opened a safe and didn’t have a key.

“Fortunately I didn’t go to jail. It wasn’t something that was going to carry on.”

The organic approach to music gradually became more organised until he and friends formed Intelligent Madness.

Backed by a Market Deeping-based DJ, Disorda, who would go on to become influential in the UK hip-hop scene, they released, Mind Over Matter.

It had the notable success of becoming a Peterborough store’s top-selling tape - usurping Andy Bell, of Erasure.

“Because of the success of the tape we invested in putting those tracks onto vinyl and we started doing live shows, interviews, magazines,” Paul said.

“Being on the road and doing live performances was always fun - you meet some great people.”

Shows in London and across the south of England and overseas promised much, but the harsh realities of life in the music business caught up with Intelligent Madness.

“We were becoming international, but it was all short-lived,” Paul recalled. “The others didn’t have the commitment really.

“Making money on a Saturday on a building site was more important than going to Bristol for a show and coming back £30 down. Shows weren’t that well paid.”

The group’s break-up in 1998 followed by divorce threw Paul into the wilderness, resorting to sofa surfing in London.

He carried on writing and networking within the music industry until he moved back to Peterborough to care for his terminally ill mother.

Paul turned to cocaine to cope with the grief after her death, a dependency made worse by a diagnosis of severe sleep apnea in 2014.

“I was pulling jobs here and there, but also losing jobs here and there,” he recalled. “Weekend use became weekday use.

“When you do stuff like that you never have any money so I ended up borrowing, begging.”

He added: “I became a borderline narcoleptic because I couldn’t stay awake during the day.

“I started to use cocaine a lot more in the day until I’d built up such a tolerance to it that no matter how much you do, it’s never enough.

“I lost part of the septum in my nose. I went to the ear, nose and throat department and they said ‘you’ve got to stop this’, but instead I did even more.”

The enforced confinement of covid lockdowns brought things to a head - as they did for many with addiction and severe mental health issues.

Twice, suicide seemed like the only option.

Crossroads have famously appeared in music. A few blues musicians claim to have gone there and agreed a pact with the devil in exchange for supernaturally good guitar skills.

But far more significantly for Paul, his life hinged on this crossroads, and it took him in the opposite direction, towards faith.

The epiphany spurred a four-month clean break from drugs before the end of a long-term relationship brought him to Stamford.

Arriving with just ‘four binliners of belongings’, just three days in, and still coming to terms with another new start, Paul relapsed.

Ironically, however, it would prove just the spur needed and a date still etched in his memory.

“It was June 20, 2021,” he said.

“That morning I felt so low, I walked into town and threw away my sim card, threw away my phone, and got a replacement.

“My phone had been full of drug dealers and I just wanted a clean break from everything and to be saved from these horrible addictions.

“I wrote down the numbers of my friends and family and threw away the phone.”

Having received help in furnishing his home by members of St George’s Church, Paul became immersed in the congregation, and took Alpha courses - a beginners guide to Christianity.

He was baptised in 2022 and started attending bible classes, while also continuing to work in music. It culminated in the release of hip-hop album Bomberman on vinyl in 2023.

“It was a retrospective of music I hadn’t finished in the last 20 years,” he explained.

“Lyrics for that were written in 2008 and then got lost in life.”

With loose ends tied up, Paul is halfway through writing about his life and journey of coming to faith.

It has given him strength, friends and purpose and he is keen to repay the faith shown in him.

Paul now volunteers with Christian Against Poverty and wants to help others in the boat he once found himself drifting in.

“I just hope to give people some perspective and learn that even if you’ve been through abuse in early life, criminal activity, drug use that there is a way forward.

“I spent six weeks in mental healthcare and I’ve come out the other side, so I’d like to share my story and hopefully inspire people.

“The support I’ve received has been life changing and has given me a sense of belonging.

“I feel amazing. Now I don’t feel that anything is going to be too much.”

