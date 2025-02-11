A ‘gem of a home’ on Rutland Water’s peninsula is on the market for £3.5 million.

Orchard House in Lyndon Road, Hambleton was one of the properties which escaped demolition when Rutland Water was created in the 1970s and stands on the shore of the reservoir.

The four-bedroom home has 17th Century origins and is heaped with period features, like exposed timbers, mullioned windows, stone flagged floors and fireplaces.

A property in Lyndon Road in Hambleton is on the market with Savills. Photo: Savills

Built with Collyweston stone and slate, the main house boasts a formal dining room, a drawing room which opens onto a terrace looking over Rutland Water, and a living room with garden views.

The kitchen/breakfast room forms the central heart of the house, with plenty of space for entertaining.

An oak staircase rises to the first floor galleried landing, which provides access to the three bedrooms and three bath or shower rooms. A further staircase rises to the second floor principal bedroom wing, including a dual-aspect bedroom with built-in wardrobes and a bathroom.

One of the gardens at the property. Photo: Savills

Set within 7.2 acres of land, this Rutland home has landscaped gardens with well-stocked borders, beds and lawns, a wide flagged terrace and an orchard.

To the north is a large ring-fenced paddock, with gated entrances from Lyndon Lane and from within the gardens.

Orchard House also benefits from an array of outbuildings, including an oil barn with a wine store, two double carports, storage barn and vehicle store.

The dining room. Photo: Savills

Within the grounds is a two-bedroom cottage, which is currently rented out as a holiday let.

James Abbott, property agent, said: “It is rare to find a period property with such versatile accommodation on the peninsula, with such beautiful gardens so close to, and yet secluded from Rutland Water.

“This is a gem of a home in Rutland's premier setting.”

The landscaped gardens. Photo: Savills

Orchard House is on the market with Savills with a guide price of £3.5 million.

To find out more contact James on 01780 484696.

A property in Lyndon Road in Hambleton is on the market with Savills. Photo: Savills

The property boasts a view of Rutland Water. Photo: Savills

The entrance hall. Photo: Savills

The family kitchen in the Hambleton property. Photo: Savills

The balcony view from the annex. Photo: Savills

The dining room. Photo: Savills

The living room in the annex. Photo: Savills

The breakfast area in Lyndon Road, Hambleton. Photo: Savills

One of the bedrooms. Photo: Savills

The Japanese garden at Lyndon Road, Hambleton. Photo: Savills

Do you have a story? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk.

