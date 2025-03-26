

Thieves punched a supermarket worker in the face after stealing razor blades.

Three men stole razor blades worth about £2,000 from Morrisons in Stamford on Thursday last week (March 20).

When leaving the store off Uffington Road they punched a supermarket worker in the face.

Morrisons in Stamford

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are aware there are a number of organised crime groups targeting stores stealing high value goods for example, razors, Nicorette products and other similar items.

“We believe this may be connected.”

A group of people stole thousands of pounds worth of Nicorette products and razors from Sainsbury’s in Bourne on January 10 and on the same day four men were reported for stealing similar products from Morrisons in Stamford.



