A plan to improve transport in a town has been met with objections from residents who claim it is ‘absolutely ridiculous’ and believe ‘if it ain't broke, don't fix it’.

Lincolnshire County Council has drawn up a new strategy for Stamford which aims to improve transport and support future development.

Reducing speed limits, removing on-street parking, creating a one-way town centre system and park and ride options could all form part of the plan.

Red Lion Square

Responses from several hundred people who were consulted last year helped shape the strategy, which was reviewed and supported by the authority's highways and transport scrutiny committee yesterday (Monday, April 29).

But not everyone is in agreement and LincsOnline readers have been airing their views on the plans.

Steve Langley labelled the plans ‘absolutely ridiculous’.

The footbridge at Stamford Railway Station

Andy Jones said: “One way system! Are they completely off their rockers? That's the best way of killing off the town centre.”

Matthew Cleathero shared his views, adding: “Melton Mowbray is one way, Huntingdon is largely one way. Totally cripples it, absolute mayhem. Never going to work.”

One of the ‘aspirations’ in the strategy is widening and improving the existing footways in Stamford’s centre including along St Mary’s Hill, St Mary’s Street, Castle Street, St George’s Street, St Leonards Street, St Paul’s Street, Broad Street, All Saints’ Street, and St Peter’s Street.

“Widening pavement is all well and good but the roads are so narrow now for the amount of traffic,” said Lesley Eve Bain.

Stamford High Street

“The one thing we don’t need is more cars, but I’m afraid they come with the extra houses being built.

“When will Stamford be big enough? It’s frightening all this expansion.”

Another improvement listed in the strategy includes developing a series of enhanced transport hubs across Stamford to improve how people access to different modes of travel, adapted to each location and potentially including improvements to the railway station and bus station.

A Stamford North link road which would link the B1081 Old Great North Road to A6121 Ryhall Road, more public charging points, improvements to A1 junctions near Stamford and implementation of parking restrictions are also mentioned.

“How about Lincolnshire County Council and South Kesteven District Council leave the decisions to the 'residents' of the town to decide what is best for us. It is really not for anyone but us that have the right to decide,” said Stephen Marsh.

“It is getting beyond a joke that those that don't even live in the town think they know what's best for us better than they think we know ourselves.

“Someone somewhere has another 'vision' and just look how the last one turned out.

“It's about time the residents were listened to and not continually ignored. If it ain't broke don't fix it.

“There is nothing wrong with what we currently have and without these unwanted developments and interference will continue to be the case for decades to come.

“There are those that want to change the town beyond recognition. Just leave us well alone.”

Other residents had a more positive view of the plans.

Adam Brookes said: “Tackling the literally unhealthy obsession with pandering to the motor vehicle at all costs is long overdue.

“Time we made our town centres work better for people, not simply people wanting to speed through in motor vehicles.

“It will be interesting to see the details but this sounds like the right direction to be heading.”

Jade Wilkinson added: “Agree with widening footpaths in certain places.

“Sometimes it’s hard to get by with prams, buggies and wheelchairs.”

Simon Banwell supported the idea of a park and ride system, especially on market day, while Phil Ackerman added: “This will be fantastic news.

“It will make everything much better in town.

“Reducing speeds will improve safety for everyone.”

Responding to what they think should be done to achieve a ‘more connected, vibrant and inclusive town’, which the council says is its aim, Richard Harvey said improve car parking and bus services while Russell Bradberry suggested turning the old Cummins site into a park and ride.

