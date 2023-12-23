‘Tis the season to say thank you

‘Tis the season of goodwill, but for me ‘Tis the season to say thank you.

So in no particular order.

John Elson cartoon is sponsored by the Assist Group

Thank you to the waste operatives at Cottesmore Amenity Tip for their kindness and help during 2023.

To the ‘front of house staff’ at Oakham Medical Practice for all their help and understanding.

To the Postal delivery service and the Fire, Police, Ambulance and 1st Responders.

Thanks to all unpaid Parish Councillors who do their job with diligence for the love of their Parish.

To the responsible dog owners who clear up after their pets.

To our friends and neighbours who are always there when needed.

To Oakham in Bloom volunteers who work so hard to keep our town looking clean and florally tidy.

To the many volunteers who run clubs and societies.

And finally, thank you to all Carers, parents, husbands, wives and partners for their love.

Let us pause and ask why Rutland is so community minded? ….answer, because of the people of course.

Thank you to everyone (I hope I haven’t missed anyone out)

Have a great and safe festive season.

Joyce Lucas

Oakham

We’ll be dancing on Boxing Day

May I use your column to remind the good folk of Rutland that Rutland Morris will be creating their usual noise and mayhem on Boxing Day. They will be performing their renown ‘mummers play’ and dancing some dances from the border regions of England and Wales. That’s why they are called ‘Border Dances’!

They will begin at 11.00 at the ‘Horse & Jockey’ at Manton, and then in the Market Place in Uppingham at noon (ish). Space permitting, they will carry on with some more dancing in the town’s Crown Inn at about 1pm.

There has been a recent national increase in interest in the ‘Midwinter Traditions’ , so come and blow away the cobwebs , take in a lungful or two of fresh air and acquaint yourself with the Rutland Midwinter Tradition! All collections on the day will go to the local ‘Peppers’ organisation.

Wassail,

Dave Casewell

Uppingham

Practice does not deserve praise

As someone who used to live in Bourne, I can vouch for the efficiency of the town’s Galletly Practice and congratulate the GPs and staff on their new ‘outstanding’ rating from the Care Quality Commission.

Unfortunately, the Lakeside Practice in Stamford does not have the quality deserving that sort of praise and leaves patients feeling vulnerable.

John Wall

Blackstone’s Court, Stamford

No left turn ignorance

Is it going to take an accident on the crossing at North Street for action to be taken on arrogant drivers ignoring no left turn sign, clearly visible on the traffic lights at St Paul's Street?

These drivers just continue to turn left, even with pedestrians on the crossing. Something needs to be done for our safety.

Julie Macmenemey

Berrybut Way,

Stamford

Joined up thinking will benefit town

Further to my letter in last week’s Mercury, with the appendix from Stamford Town Council, (Friday, December 15 ), I followed up my copy letters sent to the council by telephoning the planning department to invite the chairman of the planning committee, Barry Devereaux, to join me in a walkabout, to show him some of the issues I had raised. He responded almost immediately.

We had what i believe was a productive tour, in which I stressed the need for speedy action to solve some relatively simple problems.

Hopefully, working together in this way, we can bring about change, for the benefit of Stamford. Watch this space.

In relation to the letter from Anna Gilbert, shop manager of Age UK. She is absolutely right, proving my point that parking is allowed where it shouldn’t be, but prevented where it is needed. May I suggest it is a case of too many disparate bodies being involved, most of whom haven’t a clue about Stamford, together with the complete lack of any joined up thinking.

Michael Sharpe

Casterton Road,

Stamford

A view on Christmas

With only a few days left of 2023, Christmas is certainly creeping up on us which can seem overwhelming to a lot of people despite it meaning to be a joyous occasion.

There seems to be a fair amount of unnecessary expectation to create the picture perfect postcard of what Christmas is meant to be with lots of gifts and endless amounts of food to get through.

Yes, Christmas has come to be an expensive time of year because of what we see around us and everyone's view of what Christmas is about is different.

Personally, I feel having fewer presents that mean something is better rather than having lots of meaningless gifts.

Modern gadgets do not represent this festive occasion. Instead celebrate well-known traditions and remember them when the festive day arrives.

As much as it is great to receive and give gifts, and I am grateful for getting something, the event does continue in modern times to be a bit too commercialised. I am not a practising Christian but Christmas should still be remembered for why we celebrate it in the first place - the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas carols don't seem to be played as much anymore and so it's even more important that we keep in our memory and maintain the words of these historical songs and sing them proudly, particularly at our local churches and within our society.

If we don't keep the traditions alive, Christmas in years to come may turn out quite differently. That is why, as a strong community in Bourne and beyond, we should each play our part in maintaining the well-known festivities of making decorations, playing memorable Christmas music and retelling the stories that celebrate this special time of year and to ensure the season of goodwill is celebrated not just on December 25 but throughout the year. I will leave that thought with you.

Merry Christmas everyone.

Stacey Macfarlane

Bourne

Armed forces veterans

In reply to the letter from South Kesteven district councillor Ben Green (December 8), in support of a reduced council tax for armed forces veterans.

I sincerely thank Coun Green for his support and that of a large number of other SKDC councillors who I am told will jointly decide on this matter during the (2024) early year council budget setting meeting.

It is thought that Band A, the lowest banded council tax, is the primary starting discussion point to help those veterans living in small properties struggling locally for numerous genuine reasons, PTSD, mental health issues, homelessness, is only the starting point.

What is of concern to many local veterans spread throughout South Kesteven, is that it has sadly come to our notice that there are a few SKDC councillors who are not supportive of this proposal, and indeed knee-jerk public comments have already been made while in a councillor capacity, that local veterans are all living like brigadiers?

Every year I stand wearing my own medals in Stamford supermarkets during November gratefully collecting public donations and meeting a fantastic local public. I also meet hidden veterans who are very much in need, who are just too embarrassed and too proud to ask for anything from anyone.

Those unwelcome comments do nothing to re-enforce the armed forces covenant that SKDC has signed up to, and it appears party politics has already entered right at the start of meaningful discussions for all the wrong reasons.

I sincerely hope Rutland County Council and its councillors will also be following the SKDC proposal. Lots of veterans live there with much the same scenario.

Name and address supplied

Great to see the decorations all through town

It’s wonderful to see the lovely new Christmas decorations in Grantham stretching from St Peter’s Hill along the High Street and through Westgate.

The Christmas tree in the Market Place also looks very good.

It is many years since I have seen Grantham looking so festive. It is definitely worth visiting our town after dark this year. I look forward to seeing them again for many years. Merry Christmas everyone.

Lynda North

Grantham Bureaucracy

What is the point of having a town council?

So it would appear that Grantham is going to have two extra levels of bureaucracy to pay for. We have a Town Council here in Sleaford but major decisions about the town are made by North Kesteven District Council so I don't see the point of having a Town Council .

Also regarding Lincolnshire having a mayor, it is yet another unwanted extra costly burden on the tax payer.

It is bribery on the Government's part - no mayor, no extra money. We are paying for too many levels of government already. It needs to be reduced not increased.

Alan Ward

Sleaford

Help Teenage Cancer Trust

Every year around 130 young people aged 13-24 in the East Midlands hear the devasting words ‘you have cancer.’ This year Teenage Cancer Trust nurses and youth workers in our region have gone above and beyond to ensure that cancer doesn’t stop them living their lives, with specialist units at Queen’s Medical Centre and City Hospital.

Alongside providing urgently needed specialist care they have helped them cope with hair loss, to stay in education or work, reduced isolation by introducing them to other young people with cancer and helped them manage the financial impact of treatment.

They have also helped some come to terms with a terminal diagnosis and supported them to do the things they wanted to in the time they had left - whether that was getting married, doing a skydive or planning how to say goodbye to loved ones.

The nurses and youth workers that Teenage Cancer Trust fund in this region only have the specialist training and time needed to go above and beyond for young people with cancer thanks to donations from people like you.

To donate: www.teenage cancertrust.org/donate

To support the charity: www.teenagecancertrust.org/getinvolved

Dr Louise Soanes, Chief Nurse, Teenage Cancer Trust

Thanks to all our fundraisers

Over the past few weeks we have had some terrible weather, wet and cold but almost every night, stalwart volunteers from several charities are once again walking their way around almost the whole of South Holland to bring some Christmas magic to thousands of children and adults along the routes.The Santa Sleighs are working their way around our towns and villages, and they are a magical sight.

The Young Farmers Tractor run was absolutely amazing and was a great chance to show off your big, shiny and decorated machinery (cleaned and polished - which cannot be easy with all the mud this year!) for a good cause.

So, an enormous thank you to Rotary, Lions, Young Farmers, the Firefighters and others doing similar.

It can't be easy to get your thermal undies on and go out in the wet and dark evenings when everyone else is cosy inside!

So, an enormous 'thank you' to you all - you really are being appreciated by us.

Coun Liz Sneath

Pinchbeck

Share your views by emailing: news@lincsonline.co.uk