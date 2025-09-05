A historic stately home and its estate have been captured in a new book – the first in about 30 years.

Burghley House, published by Rizzoli, offers a fresh glimpse into the history, art and architecture of the 16th-century home near Stamford.

From its Elizabethan beginnings, through the 18th-century transformation of its parkland, to the estate’s ongoing preservation today, the book traces nearly 500 years of history.

Burghley House and its estate have been celebrated in a new book. Picture: Submitted

It brings together specially commissioned photography by Ashley Hicks, archive images and expert commentary from John Martin Robinson, one of Britain’s most respected architectural historian and author.

Miranda Rock, who lives at Burghley House with her family, said: “Burghley has inspired wonder for nearly five hundred years.”

“The book tells the story of this great house, including many discoveries and fascinating insights uncovered through recent research.

“Through its pages, I feel sure that readers will be transported into the magic of Burghley.”

Copies are available to order online via the Burghley House website or purchased from its shop from September 9.

A limited number of signed editions by Ms Rock will be available while stock last.