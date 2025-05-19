A school has been praised by inspectors for making children feel ‘happy and excited’ to attend.

Great Casterton Primary was visited by two Ofsted inspectors, who saw ‘pupils flourish’ and described staff as nurturing, welcoming and as knowing the pupils and their families well.

In their report they spoke highly of the children’s behaviour, respect and support for one another in school, and said pupils were keen to represent Great Casterton in sports and other events.

Pupils at Great Casterton Primary School are 'happy and excited' to attend, inspectors found

The report added: “The school is passionate about fostering a love of reading from the beginning,” and points out that children in the reception class get off to an ‘exceptional start’.

During their visit, the inspectors were impressed to see whole-class teeth-cleaning sessions after lunch, and children putting their learning into practice, such as by reading aloud to school pets.

The inspectors felt that in a small number of subjects, staff were not properly checking what pupils already knew, leading to come gaps in the children’s knowledge. They advised that the school should ensure that the quality of the curriculum is consistent across all areas.

Great Casterton Primary School received an ‘outstanding’ rating at its previous inspection; this time it received ‘outstanding’ for its early years provision and ‘good’ in other areas, including quality of education, and leadership and management.

Headteacher Sally Gooding said: “This report is a testament to the whole-school team – our passionate staff, wonderful pupils and incredibly supportive families. We are delighted that Ofsted has recognised the inclusive, aspirational culture we’ve built together.

“We would like to thank all parents and carers for your continued support. Your trust and encouragement mean everything to us. We look forward to building on this success in the years ahead.”