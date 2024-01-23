A muntjac deer 'ice-skated' her way across a frozen brook - in scenes reminiscent of the Disney classic Bambi.

Photographer Tony Marshall, 52, captured the adorable scenes on camera while visiting Rutland Water.

The female deer can be seen trotting into view from the undergrowth before her legs were sent sprawling as she took to the ice.

The determined animal continues to struggle to regain her footing as she slips and slides but safely makes it to the other side - without any help from Thumper.

The wildlife photographer braved sub-zero conditions to film the real-life Bambi moment at the beauty spot last week.

Tony, a handyman and former RAF engineer, from Oakham, said it was just a matter of being in the "right place at the right time".

A muntjac deer slid across the ice at Rutland Water. Photo: Tony Marshall / SWNS

He added: "I'm a regular at Rutland Water, it's a great big site and you never know what you're going to see down there.

"I went down at first light around 8am. It was around -5C early last week. I questioned why I was going out in those conditions but this made it worthwhile.

"You get otters and deer down there and I noticed this female muntjac deer trotting into open view.

"She then started precariously making her away across the ice Bambi-style and made it safely to the other side.”