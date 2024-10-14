A man who shone a light on a town’s rich history has been recognised.

Long-standing Stamford Civic Society committee member, Peter Stevens, has received a certificate of appreciation from the town council.

Mayor Kelham Cooke said: “Peter has worked tirelessly for Stamford and this accolade is well deserved to highlight the incredible contribution he has made to the town.”

Stamford Town Councillor Max Sawyer, Kent Blyth, Peter Stevens, mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke and Graddon Rowland

Peter instigated many major projects completed by the Stamford Civic Society after he joined the group in 2001.

His first project was the restoration of St Leonard’s Priory, and he went on to be part of other initiatives including Stamford’s open gardens, the blue plaque to commemorate antiquary William Stukeley and the replacement of the sundial at All Saints’ Church.

Peter Stevens has been presented with a certificate to recognise his service to Stamford

He was also heavily involved in projects to tackle graffiti, installing information boards explaining key features of the town and improvements to the bastion in West Street.



