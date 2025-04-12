A beautifully renovated cottage with versatile accommodation is on the market with Woodford & Co.

The property at 24 Main Street, Woodnewton, has been sympathetically refurbished while retaining its original character.

The ground floor accommodation is particularly versatile with a number of the rooms offering scope to be used in different ways.

The dining room.

The kitchen.

The cottage has two entrance doors. The one which is used most often leads into the utility room. There is a shower room and toilet next to it and a door which leads to the kitchen, which was formerly the cartwright’s workshop.

The kitchen is well-lit with an extensive range of fitted units, an integrated dishwasher and a range cooker. A door leads through to the snug or dining room. This cosy room has a door to the garden, a window seat to enjoy the views and a wood burning stove. Steps lead down to the living room which has a dining area and a sitting room area. The room has exposed beams to the ceiling, two windows overlooking the front garden and a wood burning stove.

The remaining room can be used as a bedroom or studio with bi-fold doors opening to the garden.

The ground-floor bedrooom has patio doors leading to the garden.

The bathroom.

The first floor is accessed via a timber staircase from the living room and includes three bedrooms and a bathroom.

The main bedroom has a south-facing window and doors leading to a Juliet balcony. The second bedroom includes fitted wardrobes and also looks out over the garden while the third bedroom also includes built-in storage.

Outside the cottage sits behind a pretty front garden with iron railings. A driveway to the side of the property provides parking spaces and leads to a carport. The back garden includes well-stocked flowerbeds, brick and paved seating areas, and a shaped lawn with sun terrace. There are also mature trees and shrubs set along the garden with a log store and garden room.

The garden.

The cottage is on the market with Woodford & Co for £530,000. For more details or to arrange a viewing call 01832 274732 or email info@woodfordandco.com