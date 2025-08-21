Long-awaited improvement works to the culverts in a village previously devastated by flooding will take place.

Tallington was among the worst affected places in the area during Storm Henk last January, when floodwaters left the village submerged for several days.

It was also hit by flooding in the months after.

Improvement works to the culverts at Tallington Railway Crossing are scheduled for October. Picture: Submitted

Since then, residents have called for improvements to drains and sewers to prevent a repeat of flooding on a similar scale.

In the months that followed, meetings to examine the causes and explore possible solutions have taken place between multiple agencies, including Tallington Parish Council, Lincolnshire County Council, South Kesteven District Council, Anglian Water, Network Rail and the Environment Agency.

Alicia Kearns, MP for Rutland and Stamford, was also involved in the talks.

Alicia Kearns in Tallington during the flooding. Picture: Submitted

Now, a series of overnight works will take place in October by different agencies, including improvements to the culvert underneath the rail crossing, which was a major factor in the village flooding.

Alicia (Con) said: “I’m relieved work has been confirmed to take place on the culvert, hopefully resolving problems from it before the flooding season hits.

“Thank you in particular to Philip Sagar, who has been relentless in fighting for the village, and the parish council for all their hard work on this.”

A series of overnight works are set to take place in October, including improvements to the culvert underneath the rail crossing

Picture of a blocked pipe in Mill Lane from last month

On Saturday, October 11 and 18, Network Rail will be carrying out repairs to the culvert at the crossing.

Meanwhile, Lincolnshire County Council will be cleaning gullies on either side of the level crossing and upgrading some nearby gullies up to four evenings from Monday, October 13, between 8pm to 6am.

Sections of the road are also due to be patched, with lining and footway maintenance carried out.

Mill Lane after flooding from Storm Henk. Photo: David Tilson

Makeshift sandbags. Photo: David Tilson

Main Road after flooding from Storm Henk. Photo: David Tilson

Anglian Water will be installing a new water connection currently planned for Sunday, October 19.

Philip Sagar, chairman of the parish council, who, along with his colleagues, has been working to get to the core of the flooding problems, said he was pleased to see progress being made.

Going forward, Philips hopes the agencies involved can continue to work together to ensure infrastructure, such as gullies and drains, is checked and maintained regularly.

Philip Sagar, chairman of the Tallington Parish Council

“This has taken an awfully long time,” said Philip.

“After frustrating period of years, when nobody seem to want to bite the bullet and accept ownership of the surface water system, it is great to see everyone working together.”

“We have been having monthly meetings for the last 18 months and developed a good partnership.”

Pumping water in Tallington, with Philip Sagar, chairman of the parish council, on the right

However, he highlighted that, for a long time, there appeared to be a lack of ownership from the agencies responsible for flood prevention, dating back as far as 2018.

That year, a report done by Anglian Water identified issues with the drainage system, which needed repairing and clearance.

In March 2022, both Lincolnshire Highways and Anglian Water halted their drainage works, which mainly included removing silt from the system, at the junction with Mill Lane due to reported lack of funding.

A blocked culvert, photographed in February 2024

However, Philip said he was reassured that the work done so far was sufficient prevent flooding.

“Mistakes have been made in the past but the agencies have now stood up and done things,” he added.

“We now got to a stage of working with various agencies to get works done that should hopefully better protect the village from heavy downpours. There is a sense of relief.”