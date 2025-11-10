A town fell silent yesterday (Sunday, November 9) to remember those who gave their lives for the freedom of others.

The Remembrance Day ceremony in Stamford began with a march of veterans, current members of the British Armed Forces and cadets to the war memorial in Broad Street, led by town band Stamford Brass.

Personnel from the 1st Military Dogs Regiment, based at North Luffenham, and RAF Wittering were joined by the ex-services detachment and cadets from Stamford Welland Academy, Stamford Endowed Schools and the 2071 Stamford Royal Air Force Air cadets.

Organisations including the fire and rescue service and the scouts and guides were also represented.

Following the two-minute silence, poppy petals fluttered down over the memorial as wreaths were laid.

Military and civic leaders lined the balcony of Browne’s Hospital, with mayor of Stamford Amanda Wheeler giving the Gospel reading - the Beatitudes from the Sermon on the Mount according to St Matthew.

The hymns Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer and I Vow to Thee my Country were sung by the hundreds of people who lined Broad Street, and Stamford Poet Laureate Ross Ayres read a poem written especially for the event.

