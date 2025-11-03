A fish and chip shop closed by a major fire in May will reopen.

Scaffolding is up for repairs to begin at the Model Fish Bar building in Broad Street, Stamford.

A note to customers taped to a window says: "After some very hard months, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Model Fish Bar at 52 Broad Street, Stamford. Photo: Iliffe Media

"We are delighted to announce that the rebuilding process is starting soon. So hopefully, The Model will be back in Stamford everyday life shortly.

"We are looking forward to seeing all of you back."

It is signed 'The Model Team'.

Firefighters outside Model Fish Bar on Saturday, May 10, 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media

Firefighters from nearly a dozen fire stations across the area attended the blaze, which was caused by cooking oil catching alight.

It took several hours to extinguish the fire, and damage to the Grade II* listed building at 52 Broad Street was extensive.

The owners of the business have been approached by LincsOnline.