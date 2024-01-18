Police are investigating reports that a vehicle was followed and had its windscreen smashed.

The alleged incident happened in the Stainby area, near Colsterworth, at about 2.20pm on Saturday (January 13).

Police received a report that a car had been followed by three other vehicles on a road in Stainby.

Police are investigating the incident. Picture: Stock image

The occupants reported their windscreen was then smashed in Colsterworth Road.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police, which is investigating, said: “Officers are investigating this incident to establish the circumstances and who might be responsible.”

They added that nobody was reported injured.

The incident is understood to have involved hunt supporters and saboteurs.

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 239 of January 13.