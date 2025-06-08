A ‘bible of pubs’ which is harder to get your hands on than gold dust is being republished - two decades since its release.

When Martin Smith published Stamford Pubs and Breweries back in 2006 the reaction was ‘favourable’ but orders soon dried up.

Fast-forward 20 years and it has become highly sought-after, with second-hand copies fetching more than £100.

Stamford Pubs and Breweries by Martin Smith

Stamford Library’s copy was once its most borrowed book - before being stolen.

Martin, 63, said: “It’s probably the rarest book to get hold of in Stamford. They are almost impossible to get hold of.”

Martin Smith 20 years ago when he first launched his book Stamford Pubs and Breweries

Flattered by its burst of popularity, the historian will be releasing a limited-edition hardback, with a run of 300 copies.

To cover the cost of printing, Martin will be crowdfunding through subscriptions. The names of those who pledge will be printed in the book, and a copy delivered to them later this year.

Martin said: “It’s become a sort of bible and legendary book of pubs and breweries in Stamford. It’s nostalgic for a lot of people.

“It’s a mysterious book you can’t get hold of, so I want to demystify it by giving people the chance to get involved and get their name in the book.”

​The book is an exhaustive survey of Stamford's pubs, inns, taverns, beer houses and breweries, collected over 332 pages with photographs, maps and essays.

It was a labour of love for Martin, who became interested in Stamford’s history after moving to the town.

Martin Smith has worked for the Royal Commission on Historical Monuments and at Stamford Museum

Martin, who now lives in Folkingham, said: “I’ve always been interested in pubs and have probably been in all of them in Stamford.

“It became a massive project and took nearly 10 years before it was published in the 2000s.”

The 2025 edition will feature a new preface, covering changes to Stamford's hostelries since the book's publication.

Martin, whose favourite Stamford pub is The Tobie Norris in St Paul’s Street, said: “The way people use pubs has changed.

“There has been a growth in chains such as JD Wetherspoon and the Cosy Club, and bars such as All Saints’ and the Copper Room opening in former shops.

“Traditional pubs have declined but there are still about as many places to drink as there were in 2006.”

Martin, who has written several books on Stamford, will be hosting a ‘virtual pub crawl’ at 7pm on Wednesday, June 18 in St Martin’s Church.

Ketton-based brewery Baker's Dozen will provide beer while Martin shares stories and insights about some of Stamford's most iconic watering holes.

Tickets cost £15 with money going to the fund for conservation of the building, which is in need of further work to the roof.

Anyone wanting to attend should visit: https://tinyurl.com/virtualstamfordpubcrawl.

For a copy of the hardback reprint of Stamford Pubs and Breweries visit https://www.stamfordpubs.uk.

Which was your favourite Stamford pub of the past? Let us know in the comments.