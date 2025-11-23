Second Helpings plays an active role in the community of Stamford filled with dedicated and hard-working volunteers, writes Sofia Estrada, Second Helpings volunteer.

Every Saturday many volunteers arrive at the Methodist church from the early hours of the day to begin cooking, cleaning and setting up for the lunchtime service.

Our aim is ‘to fill bellies not bins’ and, with their ‘pay as you feel’ approach, no one is turned away.

Sofia Estrada, Second Helpings volunteer. Photo: Submitted

Our chefs create delicious meals out of donated food from local supermarkets, giving a new life to food that otherwise would have been wasted.

For the volunteering element of my Duke of Edinburgh award I wanted to do something meaningful and help society.

Second Helpings allowed me to reduce surplus food and provides everyone with a hot meal.

Second helpings volunteers and members of Stamford Town Council. Photo: Submitted

One memory that really stayed with me was when a fellow volunteer gifted a donated spice rack to a visitor.

Witnessing his gratitude made me realise the gesture of gifting even the smallest item will make an impact.

This demonstrates volunteering at Second Helpings while saving the environment simultaneously makes real human connections and shapes the community to a kinder place.

Second Helpings has created a culture of sharing through encouraging to give back rather than throwing away, leading to less food in landfills, saving valuable resources which cuts down Stamford’s carbon footprint.

This would never be accomplished if it wasn’t for the generosity of every volunteer who gives up their Saturday to cater to the people of Stamford.

Another useful service provided is the Pantry, where surplus food from local producers are stored offering essential items such as bread, vegetables and fruit available for those who need it.

I have learnt core values from the volunteers from practical cooking skills to seeing how teamwork makes everything run smoothly, community spirit and becoming more outgoing when speaking to others.

I always walk away from Second Helpings feeling fulfilled and uplifted.

If you want to become an active member of Stamford, we invite you to dine at our cafe on Saturday and please leave a donation with the envelopes provided. Take part in making a difference in our community.