A research firm has announced it will close after eight years.

ResPeo, a Grantham-based consultancy helping organisations improve teams and services, will close on July 18.

Established in 2017, ResPeo supported leaders and social impact organisations across charity, public and commercial sectors.

ResPeo is based at Elmer House, in Grantham.

The firm worked with over 40 clients, helping foster compassionate services and reflective workplaces through research and facilitation.

ResPeo’s director, Professor Maria Kordowicz, said: “I am incredibly moved by the achievements of the team past and present.

“Collectively, we have had 24 shining members of staff over the past eight years – all wholeheartedly dedicated to using research and facilitation to improve lives.

“I established ResPeo to provide ‘insight with integrity’ and we were ever so lucky to work with compassionate clients desiring to use evidence to benefit their staff and service users.

“Personally, I am proud of ending on a high with numerous high-impact pieces of work under our belt and years’ worth of professional fulfilment.

“After leading various businesses for over 20 years, I am, however, glad to have a little bit of a break!”

ResPeo emphasised inclusivity and flexibility, operating an employee-led working hours model and committing to being a Living Wage employer.

In 2023, ResPeo earned recognition from the Good Business Charter for its responsible business practices, including fair hours, employee well-being and ethical sourcing.

Originally based at the University of Lincoln’s Sparkhouse, the consultancy moved to Grantham’s Elmer House in 2021 to be closer to local business networks.

Professor Kordowicz, a visiting fellow and former NHS manager, said she plans to explore new opportunities.