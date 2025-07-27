A resident said he is worried the lack of infrastructure in plans to build new homes could ruin the character of a village, which could increase in size by a third.

Robin Jones, 68, has lived in Baston for nearly three decades, but is now concerned about the future of the village following a review of the 2024 local plan.

The updated government-set plan now requires at least 17,720 new homes to be built in South Kesteven between 2023-2043 – an increase of nearly 30 per cent on a figure announced in December.

Robin Jones, from Baston, said he is worried about the lack of infrastructure in plans to build new homes in the village. Picture: Submitted

One of the more controversial amendments includes changes to the site in Baston - land fronting Deeping Road (A15) and King Street – increasing the number of proposed homes from 86 to 283.

Residents across the district now have until August 28 to have their say on the plans, which would expand Baston by a third – an increase Robin says is too high.

He said: “It will ruin the character of the village and it might turn people away to look for a village that’s unlikely to be spoiled.

Land off Deeping Road in Baston

“I believe Baston should be allowed to increase at the rate of natural development, so if there’s is a demand.

“I don’t believe a huge sway of countryside should be taken just to meet artificial government housing quota, which is what is happening with this local plan.”

Although Robin said he enjoys living in the village and thinks what it has to offer is substantial – this includes a shop and two pubs – if the plans where to go ahead, the infrastructure is not there to support the number of housing proposed.

One of the more controversial amendments includes changes to a site in Baston. Picture: Google Maps

“The traffic on the A15 has increased,” he said, “It has become a communal route to Peterborough so why not built houses there? Why turn villages into suburbs?”

Robin thinks new homes will exacerbate existing problems not only in Baston but also in neighbouring villages along the route, including Langtoft, Thurlby and Northorpe and increase pollution levels.

He also highlighted the village has only one public school, which might struggle to accommodate a large number of extra children.

The renewed 2024 local plan has increased the number of houses from 86 to 283 for Baston. Picture: iStock

Similar concerns were shared by Coun Adrian Clarke, chairman of Baston Parish Council, who believes the facilities and infrastructure are not sufficient to support the number of proposed homes.

In fact, he feels that even the original proposal for 83 homes was too high and any new houses that are built should be affordable.

“There are a lot of houses on the market in Baston which are not selling because of the price,” he said.

Cllr Adrian Clarke (second from the right) pictured with Baston parish councillors Jim Kelly, Brian Easey and Phil Redmore

He also believes the land is unsuitable for development due to flooding concerns.

He noted it was previously included in a council and minerals extraction plan, where it was identified as a potential quarry site – a proposal that was later discontinued.

“At the moment, we have a big overarching document that gives people very little detail,” he said.

Thousands of new houses are set to be built across the district. Picture: iStock

“I just don’t see where the infrastructure is. It seems like, because we have a village shop, a post office and two pubs, that somehow this is considered a sustainable village.

“It doesn’t mention access on and off roads or how that will be managed. It doesn’t address the schools or the problems residents already face trying to get GP appointments – and another 283 homes will only add to the pressure.

“We’re not opposed to development, but we want answers about how this will be managed, how it’s going to work and what effect it will have on the village.”

House building targets mean more homes are needed in South Kesteven. Photo: iStock

He said the parish council has not yet submitted an official response to South Kesteven District Council but will do so following a public meeting on August 7, which he is encouraging residents to attend.

The meeting will take place at The Barn, in The Street, Baston, at 7pm and the views of residents will be reflected in the official response submitted to the district council.

South Kesteven District Council was approached for a comment regarding the scale of housing proposed, how it will preserve the character of the village and what infrastructure improvements are planned to support this level of development.

No comment has yet been provided.