A defibrillator has been installed in a car park, helping to create a safety net that spans a town.

The automated external defibrillator (AED), designed to be used by any member of the public, is located in the Wharf Road car park in Stamford.

Richard Cleaver, deputy leader of South Kesteven District Council, Jo Winterbourne, representing the Harry Skells Trust and Averil Campbell, who was involved in organising the new defibrillator for Wharf Road car park in Stamford

It follows 18 months of work by residents of Anseres Place, next to the car park at the bottom of Belton Street.

Averil Campbell, who is now the ‘defibrillator guardian’ ensuring it is kept in good working order, was heavily involved in getting the device and applying for it to be paid for by the Harry Skells Trust in Stamford, which funds community projects.

The defibrillator was purchased from a UK charity able to provide devices and advice on how to make sure the community can install and maintain them.

Averil said: “We had checked on the National Defibrillator Network website, The Circuit, to see where other defibrillators are located in Stamford, and found the nearest were in the High Street and near The George Hotel. The recommended distance is a two-minute radius.

“Wharf Road car park is accessible to people in the Wharf Road area and across Albert Bridge in Water Street, so it seemed a good location.”

Alison Dickinson, a resident of Anseres Place, paid for the fixings that have allowed the defibrillator to be installed securely.

Meanwhile, South Kesteven District Council agreed the AED could be hooked up to the electricity supply that feeds the car park payment machines. A small amount of energy is needed to prevent the defibrillator batteries from going flat in cold weather.

The AED is designed to help if someone goes into cardiac arrest. The person wanting to use it must dial 999 to speak to the ambulance service, which will provide a code to unlock the defibrillator from the case. They will also advise where the nearest working AED is, if that information is not known.

Once switched on, verbal instructions are given by the AED, which will monitor a person’s heart rhythm and issue a shock only if it is needed.

Maintenance of the Wharf Road defibrillator will be the responsibility of Anseres Place Management Company, which is setting up a fundraising page through which community donations can be made. Funds raised will help to cover the replacement of batteries, pads and servicing. Any spare funds will be put towards replacing the AED when it reaches the end of its lifespan.