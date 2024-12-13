A village’s Christmas tree tradition has been saved by the community after a parish council opted for lights on a listed monument.

Corby Glen Parish Council’s decision to put up a metal tree frame and lights on the village’s Grade II listed medieval Market Cross sparked backlash earlier this month with some calling it a “monstrosity”.

Facebook polls generated hundreds of responses, while the council said the move was made to balance rising costs and safety concerns while creating long-term savings.

The traditional Christmas tree has now been restored to the village. Image: Toby Leete.

However, organisers of Corby Glen Sheep Fair and Village Festival have now stepped in to help arrange and fund the tree and plan to do so for the foreseeable future.

Toby Leete said: “The village feels that it's been important to them, it’s been going for 80 years, it’s traditional.”

He and his team contacted Grimsthorpe Castle which previously supplied and delivered the tree, as well as Alan at Bulby Nurseries.

The traditional Christmas tree has now been restored to the village. Image: Toby Leete.

The tree was installed on Monday, December 9, and lights were added later.

Resident Kenny Brown has funded the tree, with the insurance covered by the Sheep Fair committee.

Another resident Trevor Kiely also helped to put the tree into place.

A metal Christmas Tree has been used to replace traditional village centrepiece. Photo: Supplied

Toby thanked all those who had helped.

The Sheep Fair committee now plans to fund and install the tree annually.

Toby said this year’s tree was slightly smaller than before due to the lateness of the plans, but said he hoped next year’s tree will be “bigger and better”.

It is also hoped that a Christmas dinner might be arranged for elderly people living in the village.

The installation also means the community will still be able to enjoy the traditional carols sung around the Christmas tree on Christmas Eve.

Festivities in the Market Square on Tuesday, December 24, will include road closures along Station Road, Church Street and High Street from 5pm until 8pm.

The Corby Glen Christmas Tree Fund does not organise the tree but instead raises money to provide gifts for village children and hampers for pensioners.

Having previously called the monument a ‘monstrosity,’ Toby softened his stance slightly, saying that when fully lit, ‘it looks nice’ and acknowledged the council may have acted in ‘really good faith’ in their decision.

However, it added: “It is a listed monument with a massive metal bracket on the top, it’s not clever and it's not what the village wants.

“It’s modern and nice, but not a Christmas tree.”

The parish council was contacted for further comment.