A new premises licence for a restaurant in Stamford has been approved, despite some residents' concerns over noise.

On Tuesday morning (June 10), South Kesteven District Council's Alcohol, Entertainment and Late-Night Refreshment Licensing Committee granted Dmitrij Bliumin, owner of Panevino Ltd, a licence to sell alcohol and host live and recorded indoor music from 10am to midnight, Monday to Sunday at The Riverside on Wharf Road.

The Riverside building in Wharf Road, Stamford

While the application initially included recorded music outdoors from 10am to 10pm, the applicant agreed to remove this element for the outside balcony terrace after objections were raised by concerned neighbours.

Paul Warren-Cox, representing the applicant, highlighted that the space was previously licensed as a nightclub with no prior noise objections. Addressing residents, he stated: "I do understand your concerns, but this is a completely different entity. It is not a club, it is a restaurant."

Carly Guppie, speaking on behalf of Wharf Road resident Jane Parry, expressed support for the venue as a restaurant but feared it would inevitably cause a "disturbance" to her and other nearby properties.

"Local residents currently live a peaceful riverside existence," she said, raising concerns over noise pollution, particularly with sound travelling over the river. She specifically worried that noise from the terrace, which will accommodate 36 diners at tables of four, would be "amplified" to her and nearby properties.

Another resident raised concerns about the terrace, noting its planning permission was granted in 2016, and sought assurances it wouldn't be used as a smoking area. He also attempted to persuade the applicant to reduce the number of diner spaces on the platform to a maximum of 20, arguing: "Alcohol does make people speak louder and noise does travel across the water."

Mr. Warren-Cox reassured the committee that the platform would not be used as a smoking area and would be exclusively for diners. However, the applicant maintained that the proposed number of diner spaces was appropriate.

Ultimately, members approved the licence application, but on the condition of a total exclusion of music played on the balcony.