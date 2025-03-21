The owner of an Indian restaurant has explained his decision to stop serving alcohol.

The Bombay Cottage in Stamford has now stopped selling alcohol and instead, customers can bring their own alcoholic drinks with no corkage charge.

Habib Rahman, who opened the Scotgate restaurant more than 30 years ago, described it as a personal preference and family decision.

Owner of Bombay Cottage Habib Rahman with front of house and family member Harun Uddin

“We are a traditional curry house, not a pub or bar,” said Habib, 57.

“People come here for the food which they want to enjoy.”

He added that due to his role as a councillor for South Kesteven District Council and Stamford Town Council, he is working fewer shifts at the restaurant and isn’t there to oversee the serving of alcohol on a regular basis.

The switch has been in the pipeline for a while, with Habib and the team keen to perfect a new alcohol-free drinks menu.

It has now been overhauled to include a range of alcohol-free beer, wine, cocktails and spirits as well as soft drinks.

Habib said: “Over the years we’ve had more people asking for alcoholic-free beer. People’s habits change.”

Habib is encouraging customers to make the most of the town’s pubs and bars if they want a drink before or after dinner, or plan ahead and bring their own.

Although the decision to stop serving alcohol sparked some debate on social media, Habib is confident his business will continue to flourish.

He said: “We have been in this establishment for a good number of years and we don’t think it will affect our business in any way.

“We have a fantastic customer base who are our friends and part of our family now and hopefully they will continue to support us.”