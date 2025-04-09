A restaurateur wants to install a glazed shelter over his outdoor seating area during the winter months.

Marius Note believes the structure would create a warmer and more comfortable space for customers at Pizza Da Mario in Stamford.

The restaurant opened at Sheep Market in December 2021 and has space for indoor and al fresco dining.

The proposed glass shelter.

If South Kesteven District Council approves the request for planning permission, the glass shelter would be used between October and May, and stored off-site during the summer months.

