A town restaurant has regained a good food hygiene rating after being told to make major improvements.

Pizza Express in Stamford received a 1-star following an inspection in October last year, a significant drop from its previous 4-star good rating.

An inspector found ‘major improvements’ were needed in management of food safety.

Pizza Express in Stamford

A spokesperson for Pizza Express at the time said an ‘isolated damp issue’ in the historic building ‘impacted the overall score at this review’.

The pizzeria in High Street St Martins was visited again by inspectors in April, and regained its previous good rating.

A PizzaExpress spokesperson said: “There’s nothing more important than our hygiene standards, with our Stamford pizzeria’s high standards reviewed by the Environment Health Organisation earlier this month and recognised with a rating of four.”

A 4-star rating

The Stamford pizzeria has been closed while a planned remodel and refurbishment of the restaurant took place.

It has reopened its door to customers this week.



