Another former high street bank could be turned into an art gallery, if new plans are approved.

Clarendon Fine Art has applied to convert the former Halifax branch at 11 and 12 High Street, Stamford, into a retail gallery.

In 2024, the old HSBC on the corner of High Street and Red Lion Square became the Gladwell and Patterson gallery.

The former Halifax branch in High Street, Stamford, might become a Clarendon Fine Art retail gallery. Photo: Supplied

According to design documents submitted to South Kesteven District Council with its planning application, Clarendon Fine Art will modify the Grade II* listed building, which dates from the 1600s but has been heavily modified over the years, particularly in 1981.

Before that the building had been divided into two separate businesses, one of which was a wallpaper shop.

The changing face of 11 and 12 High Street, Stamford. Photos: Supplied

Halifax, part of Lloyds Banking Group, closed its Stamford branch in March 2024.

If approved by the district council, Clarendon’s shop sign will be made from individual letters mounted on a new fascia attached to the stonework, and there would be a projecting sign above head height.