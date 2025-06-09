A retail chain has announced it will be opening a shop at a former Homebase branch.

A spokesperson for B&M said they will be opening a 37,380sq ft outlet at the empty DIY shop in Ryhall Road, Stamford on September 13.

B&M, which sells discount garden, home, toys and groceries, is the second such retailer to express an interest in the unit at Stamford Retail Park.

The Range had announced it would open but this did not happen

Earlier in the year banners for The Range were attached to railings outside and an opening date of May 2 was announced - but this was later retracted.

