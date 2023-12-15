Pedal power generated by a town sports club has helped raise £4,500 for three local good causes.

The Cyclists of Stamford (TCOS) handed out £1,500 each to Mindspace, Second Helpings and T-21 at the club’s annual meeting after totting up this year’s fundraising proceeds.

TCOS held two charity fundraising rides this year - a 100-mile challenge between Stamford and Lincoln and back, and a re-enactment of the Fred Whitton Sportive ride in the Lake District.

Wendy Cowell said Second Helpings would put the money towards new fridges and freezers

This year the club also became a Community Interest Company (CIC), to firm up its commitment to the charities it has supported over the last two years.

At the meeting, Beka Avery and Philippa Tiffin of Mindspace, Wendy Cowell of Second Helpings, and Maggie Scott of T-21/Birch Tree Café told members how last year’s donations were spent.

Stamford-based mental health charity Mindspace used the funds to build and maintain its new garden, while Second Helpings bought new fridges and freezers with TCOS’s help.

Maggie Scott, of T-21, thanked the club for its contributions

Beka Avery and Philippa Tiffin, of Mindspace, receive their cheque

T-21, which provides employment and life skills for young adults with Down’s Syndrome at the Birch Tree Café, in Easton-on-the-Hill, started cookery classes with past donations and over the next year wants to build and stock a new workshop.