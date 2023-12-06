Part of the town meadows is flooded and a warning has been issued with more rain forecast.

There are pools of water on Stamford Meadows as the River Welland has overflowed this afternoon (December 6) following a few days of heavy rainfall.

A flock of ducks was spotted on the Meadows

An amber flood alert has been issued for Welland Valley, which includes Stamford, urging people to ‘be prepared’.

Further rainfall is forecast for tomorrow with the heaviest showers due after midday.

The Meadows is flooded

The amber alert warns people to avoid using low lying footpaths and plan driving routes to avoid roads near rivers, which may be flooded.