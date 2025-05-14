An application for a premises licence at an empty town building has been made - just weeks after apartment plans were submitted for the same site.

The owner of Panevino Ltd Dmitrij Bliumin has applied for a premise licence for The Riverside in Wharf Road, Stamford.

Dmitrij, who runs an Italian restaurant in Sleaford, is asking South Kesteven District Council for the go ahead to supply alcohol on the premises every day from 10am to midnight. He wants permission to play live and recorded music.

The Riverside building in Wharf Road, Stamford

A business called Panevino Stamford Ltd was founded on Monday (May 12), which according to Companies House is for licensed restaurants, public houses and bars and is based in Sleaford.

The request for a premises licence comes weeks after plans were submitted to turn the ground floor of The Riverside in Wharf Road, Stamford, into four apartments.

The building was most recently home to beauty salon AUK and hairdressers Thomas and Thomas.

In a planning statement to South Kesteven District Council, a spokesperson said: “The salon vacated the property in early 2024 and the owner has again, so far, been unsuccessful in finding a new commercial tenant, despite discussions with several restaurant chains which haven’t come to fruition.

“While the property continues to be offered for lease on the commercial market, the decision has been taken to seek permission to convert the ground floor to residential use in its entirety, in the event that a commercial occupant cannot be secured in the near future.”

Over the years The Riverside has had many occupants ranging from a riverside restaurant to a nightclub known as Quayhole Kate’s as well as a Conservative club and an antiques centre.

But over the past year, the once full of life Wharf Road building has remained empty - despite efforts from the owner, who also struggled to find a tenant when Riverside Cafe closed in 2017.

What use would you like the building to have? Let us know in the comments.



