Big Day Out at Stamford Meadows brings community together
A fun day brought families together and gave community groups the opportunity to share ideas on how they can work more closely together.
Stamford Kiwanis hosted their second Big Day Out at the town meadows on Saturday with a raft race, tug of war competition and community stalls.
Nine teams raced their rafts along the River Welland from the Freemen’s Meadow and under the bridge to the Cattle Market in a bid to crowned the winners.
The Stamford College Old Buoys and Newborough Young Farmers were joint winners of the fastest team. The MindSpace Mermaids clinched the best decorated raft award while Harmony on the Water were named the most entertaining after singing their their way along the course.
The tug of war competition was won by the Full Kit Anchors with Raftin n Ruffin taking second place. Prizes were also awarded for the best welly wangers.
Kiwanis president Ian Abbott-Donnelly said: “The firemen were the most proficient rafters until they started to take on water. Some of the other teams were slow and steady but they got there.
“The welly wanging was new this year and it went really well. People really seemed to enjoy it and we awarded prizes for all the different ages.”
More charities hosted their own stalls this year including Mindspace Stamford, Birch Tree Cafe, Men in Sheds, Art Pop-Up and 2nd Stamford Scouts. As well as raising money and offering craft activities, the various groups were able to talk about ways in which they can help each other.
The Big Day Out also featured a Lancaster Bomber flypast and live music.
Ian said: “Our aim was to create a free community event which everyone could enjoy.”
Donations and profits from the day will go to support local projects chosen by the Kiwanis.