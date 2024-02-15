Lorry crashed near A1 on A151 between Colsterworth and Corby Glen
Published: 10:08, 15 February 2024
| Updated: 10:12, 15 February 2024
A road was closed for more than 12 hours after a lorry overturned.
Lincolnshire Police was called at 5.09pm yesterday (February 14) after a white Scania lorry came off the A151 carriageway between Colsterworth and Corby Glen.
The incident happened about half a mile away from the A1.
The driver sustained minor injuries.
The road was closed until this morning (February 15) while the vehicle was recovered.