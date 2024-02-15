Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Lorry crashed near A1 on A151 between Colsterworth and Corby Glen

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:08, 15 February 2024
 | Updated: 10:12, 15 February 2024

A road was closed for more than 12 hours after a lorry overturned.

Lincolnshire Police was called at 5.09pm yesterday (February 14) after a white Scania lorry came off the A151 carriageway between Colsterworth and Corby Glen.

The incident happened about half a mile away from the A1.

Police. Photo: Stock image
Police. Photo: Stock image

The driver sustained minor injuries.

The road was closed until this morning (February 15) while the vehicle was recovered.

Accidents Bourne Grantham Stamford Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE