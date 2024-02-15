A road was closed for more than 12 hours after a lorry overturned.

Lincolnshire Police was called at 5.09pm yesterday (February 14) after a white Scania lorry came off the A151 carriageway between Colsterworth and Corby Glen.

The incident happened about half a mile away from the A1.

Police. Photo: Stock image

The driver sustained minor injuries.

The road was closed until this morning (February 15) while the vehicle was recovered.