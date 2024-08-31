A town road has been closed by police.

The B1081 between Little Casterton and Stamford has been closed by police this evening (Saturday, August 31).

The road is shut between the Arran Road junction and the Old Great North Road.

Police road closed sign.

**Traffic Update** | 1735 hours) |

Old Great North Road (B1081), Little Casterton

There is currently a road closure is at the Stamford End, This is at the Junction of Arran Road and Old Great North Road.

Updates will follow

Many thanks — Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) August 31, 2024

In a post on social media, a spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “Due to a police incident, we are asking that you avoid this location.

“Please find alternative routes and updates will follow.”



