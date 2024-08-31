Leicestershire Police shuts Old Great North Road between Little Casterton in Rutland and Stamford in Lincolnshire
Published: 19:37, 31 August 2024
| Updated: 21:27, 31 August 2024
A town road has been closed by police.
The B1081 between Little Casterton and Stamford has been closed by police this evening (Saturday, August 31).
The road is shut between the Arran Road junction and the Old Great North Road.
In a post on social media, a spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “Due to a police incident, we are asking that you avoid this location.
“Please find alternative routes and updates will follow.”
Accidents Crime Lincs Homepage Oakham Rutland - Homepage Stamford Traffic and Travel Transport Maddy Baillie