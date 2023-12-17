Home   Stamford   News   Article

Ryhall Road, Stamford to be rebuilt by Lincolnshire County Council

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 06:00, 17 December 2023

A resurfacing project will see improvements made to a town road.

Ryhall Road in Stamford is to be ‘fully rebuilt’ between the Uffington Road roundabout and Markham Retail Park as part of a resurfacing project by Lincolnshire County Council.

Work will take place between 2024 and 2025.

Ryhall Road, Stamford
When asked about the cost, timescale and road closures, a Lincolnshire County Council spokesperson said: “No dates or details have been confirmed at this stage, but all information will be shared closer to the time, in advance of the works starting.”

